Opportunities Inc. Presents Medicare Overview

By Patty Wright – Keri Divis with Opportunities, Inc. spoke to the Senior Citizens/Kiwanis Club on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 to give an overview of the Medicare Open Enrollment. She stated one of the changes includes everyone on Medicare will be receiving a new card between April 2018 and April 2019. The new card will not have your Social Security number on it.