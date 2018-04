#OkWalkForKids

More than 30,000 teachers, students and supporters walked at the State Capitol on Monday to rally for increased funding for education. Among the teachers, were many from Western Oklahoma. Cheyenne Science instructor Melisa Moorman posted the following statement, “Posters ready. Snacks and water loaded, courtesy of Cheyenne Methodist Church. Post-It notes ready for legislator’s doors. I’m walking for my students, my grandchildren, and the future of public education in Oklahoma.