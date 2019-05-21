Photo caption: Larry Caldwell, Oklahoma Conservation Commission Watershed Specialist, with arms outstretched, explains the functions of a watershed flood control dam.

This photo was taken a few years ago in Garfield County at one of the dams in the Upper Black Bear Creek Watershed. (Photo provided)

There’s a chance that almost 1,400 of Oklahoma’s watershed dams will have beaten Larry Caldwell to retirement by next year.

Overall, the State has 2,107 such flood control dams protecting homes, businesses, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure, as well as crops, farmland, and ranch land. The “however” to this is that by 2020, 1,380 dams will have passed their 50-year design life.

The reality is they can’t retire, they just need some remediation. Fact is, some things and some people are too needed to let go of – the dams are an example of the former as is Caldwell, an Oklahoma Conservation Commission (OCC) Watershed Specialist, of the latter.