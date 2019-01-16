Oklahoma City – Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) has released its Calendar Year 2018 wildfire statistics as it prepares for the dry, windy weather so common now through spring green-up. It reports that 2018 was another busy year for wildfire suppression, responding to and assisting on a total of 1,086 fires that burned approximately 466,864 acres. While it is the state’s lead wildland firefighting agency, Oklahoma Forestry Services works alongside local fire departments and interagency partners to achieve efficient and effective wildfire suppression.
