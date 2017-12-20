Oklahoma Forestry Services Encourages Real Christmas Trees

Oklahoma Forestry Services is hoping you’ll keep it real this year! Though there is a reported national shortage of trees this year, you still have time to get yours and keep the tradition of fresh trees alive. “What better way to start making holiday memories than to head out with your family to an Oklahoma Christmas Tree farm to select your tree,” said Oklahoma State Forester George Geissler. And what better way to keep growers in the business than to support their efforts by continuing the practice of purchasing real trees.