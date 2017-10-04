Oklahoma Coaches Mentoring Challenge

Saluting coaches who champion youth mentoring, James Calvert wants new mentors for Oklahoma youths. So far 750 coaches have endorsed the Oklahoma Coaches Mentoring Challenge, a coach-led, statewide call for new youth mentors. Mentoring opportunities serving youth from elementary through high school are offered through local nonprofits, schools, churches and businesses. The results of mentoring are academic, social, emotional and economic. To endorse the challenge or learn about mentoring opportunities in your area, visit www.okcoacheschallenge.org.