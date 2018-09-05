With changing times in education, the Oklahoma State Department of Education would like to inform parents about child find opportunities. “All children with disabilities; residing in the State, whether attending public or private schools, should be identified, located, and evaluated” In Oklahoma we require that child find apply to all children who are suspected of having a disability and in need of special education and related services. We want to make everyone aware of this service that is provided to children with disabilities free of charge throughout the State of Oklahoma.

