Oil & Gas Industry’s First Stack Summer Classic Pig Show for Youth Draws Large Crowd in Kingfisher

Kingfisher, Oklahoma (July 24, 2017) – As part of Oklahoma Oil & Gas Association’s (OKOGA) new community outreach program, OKOGA sponsored its first STACK Summer Classic pig show in Kingfisher, Oklahoma, on Saturday. More than 100 youth from across all of Oklahoma participated in the showing of 275 pigs at the Kingfisher Fair Grounds.