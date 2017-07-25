580-497-3324 cheystar@mydobson.net

Oil & Gas Industry’s First Stack Summer Classic Pig Show for Youth Draws Large Crowd in Kingfisher

by | Jul 25, 2017 | Local | 0 comments

THE BEST…Bray Haven (left), OKOGA Field Rep. congratulates Ty Goss (2nd from left) of the Leedey FFA Chapter after winning the Grand Champion at the OKOGA Stack Summer Classic Pig Show held in Kingfisher. (Photo provided)

Kingfisher, Oklahoma (July 24, 2017) – As part of Oklahoma Oil & Gas Association’s (OKOGA) new community outreach program, OKOGA sponsored its first STACK Summer Classic pig show in Kingfisher, Oklahoma, on Saturday. More than 100 youth from across all of Oklahoma participated in the showing of 275 pigs at the Kingfisher Fair Grounds.

