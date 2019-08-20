COWBOY…Will O’Connell was recently selected as a pickup man at the Great Lakes Circuit Finals. He will travel to Louisville, KY November 14-16 with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. This is a position voted on by the riders and he is honored to have been asked back for the 5th straight year. As a pickup man, it’s O’Connell and his team of horses job to make sure that after the 8-second ride the cowboy and the livestock make it home safely.It’s a job that he takes seriously knowing that it’s cowboys like his brother, world champion bareback rider, Tim O’Connell that he will be assisting. Will is now a native of Strong City, Oklahoma and is engaged to Dusta Kimzey. (Photo provided)

