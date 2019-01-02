Roger Mills County Officials sworn in on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 by Judge Pat VerSteeg were Jackie Hindman, RMC Commissioner District 3; Connie Fults and Bob Cannon, RMC Excise Board Members; Judge Pat VerSteeg; Jimmy Taylor, RMC Excise Board Member; Brian Hay, RMC Commissioner District 1 and Sarah Batterton, RMC Assessor. Also taking the Loyalty Oath were RMC Assessor Deputies Cheryl Wood and Dana Barton.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us