Roger Mills County Officials sworn in on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 by Judge Pat VerSteeg were Jackie Hindman, RMC Commissioner District 3; Connie Fults and Bob Cannon, RMC Excise Board Members; Judge Pat VerSteeg; Jimmy Taylor, RMC Excise Board Member; Brian Hay, RMC Commissioner District 1 and Sarah Batterton, RMC Assessor. Also taking the Loyalty Oath were RMC Assessor Deputies Cheryl Wood and Dana Barton.
