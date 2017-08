O.D. Lucas Reunion

By Patsy Wells — “What greater thing is there for human souls than to feel that they are joined for life – to be with each other in silent unspeakable memories.” On August 5, 2017, the Omer Dingman Lucas clan met at the American Legion Hall in Reydon, Oklahoma being joined for life with “unspeakable memories” of eight people who left us a wonderful legacy to follow and are still honored today through the lives of their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.