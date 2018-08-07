A fun-filled day is planned for members attending Northfork Electric Cooperative’s 79th Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held under the pavilion at the Sayre Municipal Park on Saturday, August 18th. In the event of bad weather, the meeting will be relocated to the Sayre School Auditorium. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., and all members that register their attendance will receive an NFEC cap and a heavy-duty paring knife.
