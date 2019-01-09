If you were in town last April, you probably remember the terrible fires experienced by many of the rural areas in NFEC territory. Sources say over 300,000 acres were burnt during the fire. It took more than 500 firefighters to gain control of the fire and bring it safely to its end. These courageous heroes are the men of our communities, many who volunteer their time as a firefighter. Northfork has a close relationship with the fire departments in their territory. In fact, a large portion of NFEC employees as well as some board members are volunteer firefighters.

