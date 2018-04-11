News from the Battlefield Cholera Epidemic of 1849

By Joel Shockley The definition for cholera is “an infectious and often fatal bacterial disease of the small intestine, typically contracted from infected water supplies and causing severe vomiting and diarrhea.” In 1849, 14,137 lives were lost in London, England to cholera. In the U.S., cholera killed 4,500 in St. Louis, 3,000 in New Orleans, and the life of former President James K. Polk. In that same year, the discovery of gold in California brought a surge of miners, settlers, and cholera through the Upper Plains – the homeland of the Cheyenne.