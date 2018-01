News from the Battlefield

Congratulations to Ann Graham of Wheeler, Texas!

Mrs. Graham is the first person to be awarded a Washita Sesquicentennial Challenge Coin for completing the Trooper Challenge! Over the last 2 months she has walked the Battlefield Trail 18 times. Graham has walked the trail both on her own and with friends. When asked, she is happy to tell you about all the wildlife she has seen on the trail from Mallard ducks on the Washita River to lots of animal tracks in the sand.