Prior to the last RMC Genealogy meeting, Dale Tracy had several people look at a proof of the new Roger Mills County Genealogical Map, which will pinpoint all the one room schools, cemeteries, old post offices, points of interest, etc. If you are interested in viewing this map prior to publishing, please contact Dale Tracy at 497-2106
