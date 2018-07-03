New Faces at Cheyenne Public Schools

Mr. Robert Trammell, Superintendent of Cheyenne Public School welcomes the Simms Family. Trey Simms was born in Oklahoma City on July 13th 1980 to Dave & Jan Simms. He graduated from Westmoore High School in 1999. While at Westmoore, Trey played in three state tournaments ended with a combined record of 139-34. After high school, Trey attended Barton County Community College where he set a school record for homeruns while also hitting .375. Following Barton County, Trey then received a scholarship to play at New Mexico State University where he would play for and learn from Gray and Rocky Ward.
