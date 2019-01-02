John Michael Gerald “Jackie” Hindman of Durham, Oklahoma was charged with Possession of Firearm with former Felony Conviction on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Saturday December 29, 2018, a Roger Mills County Deputy were dispatched to county road 1690 & 790 to a report of someone firing a rifle from the roadway in a white four-door truck with a flatbed. Game Warden Orlando Martinez was also called to the scene. From the description, it was determined that it could be Jackie Hindman.