New books added to the shelves of the Minnie R. Slief Library in Cheyenne include the following titles:

Adult Fiction (F): The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver; If She Wakes by Michael Koryta; The Night Window by Dean Koontz; Resistance Women by Jennifer Chiaverini; It’s Hot in the Hamptons by Holly Peterson; Darkness at Chancellorsville by Ralph Peters; The Summoning by Heather Graham; The Royal Secret by Lucinda Riley; City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert; Queen Bee by Dorothea Benton Park; The Friends We Keep by Jane Green; The Summer Country by Lauren Willig; Unsolved by James Patterson; If There’s No Tomorrow by Jennifer L. Armentrout; It’s a Christmas Thing by Janet Dailey; Dead Drift by Dani Pettrey; Whiskers in the Dark by Rita Mae Brown; Skin Game by Stuart Woods;