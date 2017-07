New Books & Activities at the Minnie R. Slief Library

New books added to the shelves at the Minnie R. Slief Library include: Adult Fiction: The Scam (CD Audio Book) by Janet Evanovich, Come Sundown (LP) by Nora Roberts, Beloved Hope by Tracie Peterson, Beautiful Tempest Johanna Lindsey, Almost Sisters Joshliyn Jackson, The Writing Desk Rachel Hauck, His Guilt by Shelley Shepard Gray, Change of Heart Rachel J. Good, The Nearness of You by Dorothy Garlock, The Alexander Inheritance by Eric Flint, Beneath Copper Falls by Colleen Coble