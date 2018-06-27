New Books & Activities at the Minnie R. Slief Library

New books added to the shelves at the Minnie R. Slief Library in Cheyenne include the following. Adult Fiction: In The Distance With You by Carla Guelfenbein; A Defense of Honor by Kristi Ann Hunter; Bookshop of Yesterdays by Amy Meyerson; The President Is Missing by James Patterson and Bill Clinton; Line of Sight by Tom Clancy (Large Print); Brief Cases by Jim Butcher; My Kind of Christmas by Janet Dailey; Turbulence by Stuart Woods (Large Print); Beach House Reunion by Mary Alice Monroe (Large Print);