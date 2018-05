Neighbors Helping Neighbors

A large crowd attended the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Firefighters Appreciation Dinner on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Reydon Community Center. The dinner was provided by Tweed’s Hilltop Café and the event was sponsored by the Reydon Chamber of Commerce and Tweed’s Hilltop. All donations raised will be given to those affected by the recent fires. (Photo provided)