On July 5, 2018 President Marilyn Wilson opened the County Genealogy Society meeting and welcomed Washita National Park program coordinator Kevin Mohr. After the reading and approval of the minutes by Secretary Doris Minor and some interesting notes from Lou Eisler, Kevin distributed some brochures.This introduced his very interesting and informative program, describing the events in this year long celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Washita Attack. At present there are several people who are participating in the 53 laps around the Dust and Fire Trail to commemorate the 53 Indian captives from the attack OR the 18 laps around the Battlefield Trail to commemorate Joel Elliott and the 17 men that died with him. On Sunday, December 9, visitors may visit the alleged mass grave of cavalrymen (by reservation only).
Another highlight of the continuing celebration is the attendance of descendants of the Washita Attack, both Cheyenne and US 7th Cavalry. A descendant of Elliott has visited the park and plans to return and share their family stories. Even students from Cheyenne High School will hold a mock debate at the School Auditorium on November 27.
There are many activities planned and you will want to visit the park and pick up a schedule.
The quarterly journals were distributed to those present: Doris Minor, Lou Eisler, Gloria Hargrave, Marilyn Wilson, Dale and Judy Tracy and visitor, David Wilson. The next meeting will be August 2 and Doris Minor is in charge of the program.
