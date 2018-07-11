Another highlight of the continuing celebration is the attendance of descendants of the Washita Attack, both Cheyenne and US 7th Cavalry. A descendant of Elliott has visited the park and plans to return and share their family stories. Even students from Cheyenne High School will hold a mock debate at the School Auditorium on November 27.

There are many activities planned and you will want to visit the park and pick up a schedule.

The quarterly journals were distributed to those present: Doris Minor, Lou Eisler, Gloria Hargrave, Marilyn Wilson, Dale and Judy Tracy and visitor, David Wilson. The next meeting will be August 2 and Doris Minor is in charge of the program.