National Finals Rodeo Ticket Raffle

In the last four years Sage Kimzey has bounced to the top as Cheyenne’s biggest celebrity. Even those not involved in the rodeo world have heard of the three-time NFR bull riding champ. For the second year in a row the Cheyenne Educational Foundation is sponsoring a fundraising raffle for a trip to the National Finals Rodeo to see this local hero make history.