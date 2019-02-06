I would like to announce my candidacy for running for the Hammon School Board. I am Nathan Torrance and my family – Jamie, Mckenzie, Ethan, Trey, Cale and Daxton – moved to Hammon in August of 2017. I am running for the school board for one reason – Excellence in Education!
