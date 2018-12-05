There is music in the air this Christmas season as we look forward to celebrating the birth of the Savior and everyone is invited to join in on the festivities at First Baptist Church Cheyenne. Voices of all ages have been preparing for not one, not two, but three special times of music that share the simple message of peace and joy, faith and hope. The festivities are set to begin this Saturday, December 8, at First Baptist Church Cheyenne.

