Moccasin Workshops Planned in Three Western Oklahoma Locations

Who wants to make a pair of moccasins? A series of Native American art workshops will be offered at three western Oklahoma locations during the next six months at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, SWOSU in Sayre and the Washita Battlefield National Historic Site in Cheyenne. The workshops are led by Southern Cheyenne artists George Levi and Greg Lee Hart. Admission price is $10 for any and all sessions for adults and free for students ages 15-18. Sessions are: