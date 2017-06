Milner Graduates Master’s Program at OU

GRADUATEā€¦On May 13, 2017, Hallie K. Milner graduated

with a Master of Arts in Political Communication from the

University of Oklahoma in Norman. She received her undergraduate

degree from Oklahoma Christian University,

Edmond, Oklahoma. She is currently employed with the

Oklahoma Council for Public Affairs in Oklahoma City.

Hallie is the daughter of Chuck and Beth Milner of Reydon.

(Photo provided)