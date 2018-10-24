OKLAHOMA CITY – Hometown favorite and millionaire horse Shotgun Kowboy rebounded from his third-place finish in the $175,000 Governor’s Cup on Oklahoma Derby Day with a huge win in the $175,000 Oklahoma Classics Cup on Friday night, taking the richest race of the evening. He has won the Classics Cup three times now, including two consecutive years.
