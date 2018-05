The Metcalfe Museum is proud to announce the scholarship winners from 2018. Each student submitted three pieces of art work plus a written paper indicating their past achievements and future plans. Hadley Smith of Cheyenne wins the $1000 scholarship. She is the daughter of Loren and Tracy Smith. Her future plans are to attend OBU.

