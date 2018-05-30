Memorial Day program

The Memorial Day program at Fairview Cemetery, sponsored by the Durham Willing Workers Club, was held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. The Boy Scouts presented the flag. Tom Hartley offered the prayer and Taps and the National Anthem rang out from the background. Karen Goodwin read “In Flanders Field”, a Goodwin family tradition. The president of the club, Pat Collins, gave the welcome and thanked each one who attended. Cookies and coffee were served, provided by the club. Pictured are DWW members: Rae Moore, Margie Baker, Melba Thomas, Stephanie Bachmann, Pat Collins, Judi Walser, Karen Harman, Janna Montgomery. (Photo provided)