MEDICARE ASSISTANCE…Elisa Valenzuela, Outreach Coordinator, spoke to Senior Citizens and Kiwanians this past Tuesday about services available through Community Action Partnership. The services offered include: Medicare Assistance, RX Prescription Assistance, Income Tax Assistance, Home Weatherization, and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
