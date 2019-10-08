Marci Kitchens & son entertain at Dempsey Social

By Pat VerSteeg — It was a crisp fall evening last Saturday, as the Dempsey socialites came together for an evening of fun, food and entertainment at the old Dempsey Schoolhouse. No doubt, hearts were lighter with the prospect of cool fall weather on its way. Emcee Denise Parman kicked off the affair with the recognition of newcomers, birthdays and anniversaries. The newcomers were: Marci, Hayden, and Carter Kitchens, and Shelby Blagg and her guests.Birthdays recognized were Elaine Olson and Neva Churchill. The birthday honorees were serenaded with a spirited “Happy Birthday” sung acapella. This month there were no anniversaries.