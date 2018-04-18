Malson Speaks to Chamber About Africa

By Pat VerSteeg — This past week Tim Malson spoke to Chamber about his recent trip to Uganda, Africa. Malson serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of Livingston International University (LIU), a Christian University serving eastern Uganda. “Most people, when they think of Africa, think of a hot, arid country. Surprisingly, Uganda is temperate with temperatures in the 70s, and very beautiful. While the country has a lot going for it, it still has its challenges. For example, witchcraft and human sacrifice is still practiced in some areas. And corruption is widespread,” explained Malson, adding that, “The mission of LIU is to train and educate a workforce instilled with ethics and Christian values.”