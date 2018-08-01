Washington, D.C. – Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-3), Chairman of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry, was selected today to serve as a conferee on the congressional conference committee for the 2018 Farm Bill. The committee is tasked with reconciling the differences between the House and Senate versions of the Farm Bill.
About The Author
Related Posts
FSA County Committee Nominations Launch June 15
June 13, 2018
Harlem Ambassadors Roll into Cheyenne this Friday!
April 5, 2016
Reydon Clean-Up Day
April 5, 2017
Recent Comments