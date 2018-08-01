imageWashington, D.C. – Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-3), Chairman of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry, was selected today to serve as a conferee on the congressional conference committee for the 2018 Farm Bill. The committee is tasked with reconciling the differences between the House and Senate versions of the Farm Bill.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us