580-497-3324 cheystar@mydobson.net

Lucas Announces Winners of the 2018 Congressional Art Competition

by | May 2, 2018 | Local | 0 comments

First Place & Facebook Fan Favorite: ‘Love for the Game’ Photography by Myrna Curry, Mooreland, Oklahoma.

Washington, D.C. – Today Congressman Lucas announced the winners of the Third District Congressional Art Competition:

“I’m proud to announce that Myrna Curry of Mooreland, Okla. is the winner of this year’s art competition,” said Congressman Lucas.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us