Get ready for some patriotic music to start your summer off right! On Sunday, June 23rd at 2:30 p.m. the piano students of Paula C. Isch and some community members will present a piano recital of patriotic music. The Recital will be held at the Cheyenne First Baptist Church.

And on Sunday, June 30 at 6:00 p.m. the First Baptist Church of Cheyenne will present a program of Patriotic Music, including a Cantata highlighting the Armed Forces. An ice cream social will follow the program.