Local Students Return from Energy Camp

The 2018 “YouthPower” Energy Camp was held May 29 through June 1. Approximately 90 outstanding eighth graders attended camp and were chosen from across the state by their local rural electric cooperatives. Sweetwater Schools students Kelly Rangel and Haley Grant represented Northfork Electric at Canyon Camp, just east of Hinton, OK.
