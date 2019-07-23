Oklahoma Rural Rehabilitation Corporation (ORRC) located in Stillwater, Oklahoma, has completed processing scholarships to Oklahoma farm and rural students who graduated from high school in the spring of 2019. Of the 191 applications received, 136 scholarships totaling $77,500 were approved to assist students entering college or a technical school in Oklahoma.

Cheyenne High School graduates receiving this supportive scholarship for 2019 are Faith Bryan and Ashley Tracy. Faith is the daughter of Tim and Gena Bryan.