Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s Department of Education in Weatherford is sending out 44 teacher candidates to work with approximately 60 cooperating teachers from 47 different schools in Oklahoma, North Carolina and Texas. The candidates are doing their practice teaching assignments from February 4 through April 26.
