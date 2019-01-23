image

TEACHING…Among the teacher candidates are (from left)—Rudi Nix, Elk City, teaching at Elk City Elementary; Annika Gonzales, Burns Flat, teaching at Yukon Ranchwood Elementary; Jennifer McIntosh, Canton, teaching at Canton Elementary; and Lia Hillman, Cheyenne, teaching at Cheyenne High School. (Photo provided)

Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s Department of Education in Weatherford is sending out 44 teacher candidates to work with approximately 60 cooperating teachers from 47 different schools in Oklahoma, North Carolina and Texas. The candidates are doing their practice teaching assignments from February 4 through April 26.

