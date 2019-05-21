Reydon Post Office –Sharon

Carter, Marva Karber and Tomas Snell. Not pictured

is Sabra McGlothlin and Colleen Snell.

The Cheyenne and Reydon Post Offices would like to thank everyone for donating to the local food bank during their Food Drive. “Our customers are ‘First Class’” stated Cheyenne Postmaster Denise Parman. “We collected 675 pounds of food this year.”