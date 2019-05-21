The Cheyenne and Reydon Post Offices would like to thank everyone for donating to the local food bank during their Food Drive. “Our customers are ‘First Class’” stated Cheyenne Postmaster Denise Parman. “We collected 675 pounds of food this year.”
About The Author
Related Posts
Genealogy Meeting Held at Library
March 13, 2019
Academic Banquet Tickets on Sale
April 19, 2017
The Gift of Giving
December 1, 2016
Login
Recent Posts
- Class of 1969 Honors Dale Cockrell
- Local Post Offices Collects Canned Food for Regional Food Bank
- Work continues on the Ceiling and Lighting project in the Cheyenne Old Gym. Rene Gonzales is seen removing tiles and fixtures. (photo provided)
- Claude Richard ‘C.R.’ Sadler 1923 ~ 2019
- June Loree Summers 1944 ~ 2019
Recent Comments