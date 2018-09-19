Three of our area first responders participated in the OKC Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday, September 15, 2018. There were 343 firefighters that climbed 110 flights of stairs in full bunker gear to honor the 343 FDNY firefighters who died on 9-11 and the highest floor they reached before the building collapsed. L-R: Jeremy Jones, Berlin FD; Jessie Newell, Sweetwater FD; and Carl Billey, Roger Mills EM/Sayre FD.

