By Trisha Gedon, Stillwater, Okla. – Oklahoma was one of 36 states competing in the 2019 National 4-H Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska. More than 660 4-H’ers, including 25 from Oklahoma, participated. Roger Mills County was represented by 4-H member Brent Ivey Hammon, Oklahoma.
Terry Nelson, Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension assistant specialist in the State 4-H Office and serves at the statewide coordinator for the shooting sports program, said Oklahoma 4-H’ers did something they had never done before. “For the first time in Oklahoma 4-H shooting sports history, our shotgun team placed in the top 5 each day of the competition and earned 4th place overall in the competition,” Nelson said. “Our club members work hard all year long to earn a spot on our national team. This is the biggest shooting sports event each year. The opening ceremony has each state parade in, just like they do in the Olympics.”
