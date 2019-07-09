By Pat VerSteeg — This past Tuesday Kiwanians and Senior Citizens heard a very interesting program from Lloydelle Lester about the Metcalfe Museum Summer Art Camp held last week. Lloydelle is the Co-Director along with her husband, Roger, of the Metcalfe Museum and Break ‘O Day Farm. Lloydelle thanked the group for the invitation to speak, as well as the support that so many have given for the Summer Art Camp. She also recognized board members and past board members who were present, as well as the Nettie Boggs Foundation and the Platonic Club for their support.
