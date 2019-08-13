The South Western Oklahoma Development Authority (SWODA) and Oklahoma legislators presented over $1 million on July 24 at the Civic Center in Elk City. Senator Brent Howard, Senator Darcy Jech, Representative Todd Russ and Representative Harold Wright presented Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) grants and Community Enhancement of Nutrition Assistance (CENA) grants.
