Leedey High was recently named Class B High School Blood Drive Champions. Oklahoma Blood Institute presented the award and banner to JCC president Drew Meyer and Vice-president Dailee Danielson. Submitted by Emily Farr.
About The Author
Related Posts
Doug Haught Announces Retirement as District Judge
March 27, 2018
Living Christmas Tree Choir Forming
October 3, 2017
Battlefield Book Club: The Worst Hard Time
April 28, 2016
RMC Farm Service Agency Announces County Committee Election Results
January 31, 2018
Recent Comments