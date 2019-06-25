STATE RUNNER-UP…The Leedey Lady Bison 8U Softball team were named the State Runner Up in the OK Kids State Tournament this past weekend. The Lady Bison ended the season with a record of 34-8. Pictured, back row, left to right: Head Coach Jason Brown, Asst Coaches, Jason Boggs, Nate Nance, and Matt Pruett. Middle: Sophia Copeland, Brooklyn White, Amalyn Switzer, Saidi Gore, Rachel Palmer, Kinley Pruett, Ansley Brown, and Aliyah Copeland. Front: Haylie Dodson, Lynlee Drinnon, Aspen Boggs, Emerson Nance, Kennedi McFall, and Morgan Bradley. (Photo provided)
