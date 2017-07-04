Leedey Independence Day Celebration

CHAMPS…Team USA won the Championship, for the third year in a row, at the Volleyball Tournament held during Leedey’s 4th of July Celebration on Saturday. Team members are: Tate Beer, Randy Henry, Sydney Harrel, Haley Beer, Hank Harrel & Carson Corff. (Photo provided)
Leedey Chamber celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, July 1 in the park. There were food booths, sno cones, pop stands, games, dunk tank, ride the bull, turtle races, water slide (provided by the firemen), and a volleyball, corn hole, & horseshoe tournament. Winners of the tournaments were:
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us
Recent Comments