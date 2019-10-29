Pictured from left are: Doug Quattlebaum – Farmer/Rancher and Honorable Boys Ranch Town Ambassador; Marvin Quattlebaum – Farmer/Rancher and Honorable Boys Ranch Town Ambassador; Fernando – BRT Transitional Living Resident; Sherry Embry – BRT Houseparent; Vinny – BRT Resident; Sandy Embry – BRT Houseparent; Gabe – BRT Resident; Cadin – BRT Resident; Ricardo – BRT Resident and Randy Pickle – OBHC

Development Representative. (Photo provided)

Once again, the people of the Leedey First Baptist Church came through for the Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children. During their annual Calf Round- Up, 13 calves were donated and $5,850.

The calves will be fed out at the Boys Ranch Town as livestock projects for the boys, then used to feed the children in the care of OBHC around the state. The monies given will be used for feed for the calves and processing fees as well as buy additional meat as needed.