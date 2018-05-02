Leedey Bison & Lady Bison Headed to State!

The Leedey Girls and Boys are both headed to State. The Girls beat Duke for the Regional Consolation game 5-4. The Boys beat Blair for the Championship 16-0. The Girls’ games will be on Wednesday at the ASA Hall of Fame Stadium starting at 1 against Varnum. The Boys’ games will start Thursday at Edmund Memorial TBA. Photos submitted by Christopher Goldston. Pictured are back row: Assistant Coach Klint McClendon, Dallas Gill, Breann Glory, Kesley Carman, Rian Mann, Lakyn Clinesmith, Jordyn Clinesmith, and Head Coach Eric Castle. Pictured are middle row: Dailee Danielson, Kenzee Danielson, Karlee Danielson, Drew Meyer, Brooke Carman, and Michaela Thompson. Pictured are front row: Mallory Hawkins, Haley Castle, and Kirsten Carpenter.
